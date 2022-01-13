WWE Looking For Seat Fillers For 2022 Royal Rumble

FOX 2 Now in St. Louis reports that WWE is looking for seat fillers for the 2022 Royal Rumble at the Dome on January 29. WWE is looking for “able-bodied adults” who can show up for an hour and a half before showtime. Possible participants can sign up with friends and family, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be seated together. Masks are mandatory. You can sign up here.

PWInsider notes that WWE has done this for decades, although it’s only been discussed publicly more recently. Seat fillers are a means to prevent the camera shots from looking empty when fans leave for merchandise or to visit the restroom.