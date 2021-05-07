WWE Looking To Make Summerslam the Official Beginning of the Return to Touring

Both Wrestlevotes and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have updates about this year’s WWE Summerslam in August. According to the report, this will be the next show to feature fans and according to Wrestlevotes, WWE wants it to be the official beginning of the ‘return to touring.’ If things work out as planned, the event may actually be earlier in the year than it has been in the past.

There are currently three or four locations being discussed, with one of them more likely than the others.