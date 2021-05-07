wrestling / News
WWE Looking To Make Summerslam the Official Beginning of the Return to Touring
Both Wrestlevotes and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter have updates about this year’s WWE Summerslam in August. According to the report, this will be the next show to feature fans and according to Wrestlevotes, WWE wants it to be the official beginning of the ‘return to touring.’ If things work out as planned, the event may actually be earlier in the year than it has been in the past.
There are currently three or four locations being discussed, with one of them more likely than the others.
WWE is looking to have SummerSlam be the official kickoff as a “return to touring.” With that said, if things work out a certain way, the PPV might be even earlier than usual this year. I’ve heard 3 to 4 locations are on the table, with 1 having better odds than the others 😉
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 7, 2021
