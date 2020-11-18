wrestling / News
WWE Looking To Move Candy Cartwright Lawsuit Into Federal Court
As we reported back in October, Candy Cartwright is suing WWE, Matt Riddle, Gabe Sapolsky and EVOLVE over claims that Matt Riddle sexually assaulted her and the other parties ‘tacitly approved’ of his actions. Heel By Nature reports that WWE is looking to move the lawsuit from Cartwright, real name Samantha Tavel, from municipal to federal court. The new documents were filed yesterday and include consent forms from Matt Riddle, Gabe Sapolsky, and WWN owner Salem Hamaoui. WWE needed consent to move the case to federal.
Moving a case to federal court can give WWE “a potentially greater chance of winning a motion to dismiss or summary judgment motion, and a more structured discovery format under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure,” according to Law.com.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Mixed Tag Match Previously Discussed & Likely Jettisoned for WrestleMania 37
- The Undertaker On Old School vs. New School Wrestling, How He Wanted To Be Remembered
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Hall of Famer Attending Survivor Series
- Jake Hager On John Cena Refusing To Lose WWE Title To Him, Becoming World Champion, Why He Left WWE