WWE Looking To Move Candy Cartwright Lawsuit Into Federal Court

As we reported back in October, Candy Cartwright is suing WWE, Matt Riddle, Gabe Sapolsky and EVOLVE over claims that Matt Riddle sexually assaulted her and the other parties ‘tacitly approved’ of his actions. Heel By Nature reports that WWE is looking to move the lawsuit from Cartwright, real name Samantha Tavel, from municipal to federal court. The new documents were filed yesterday and include consent forms from Matt Riddle, Gabe Sapolsky, and WWN owner Salem Hamaoui. WWE needed consent to move the case to federal.

Moving a case to federal court can give WWE “a potentially greater chance of winning a motion to dismiss or summary judgment motion, and a more structured discovery format under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure,” according to Law.com.