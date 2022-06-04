WWE News: Madcap Moss Returns With New Attitude On Smackdown, New Trademark Filed

– Madcap Moss made his return on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, but he’s not joking anymore. Moss made his return on tonight’s show, sporting a new theme music and without his suspenders. He cut a promo talking about how he buried his past self and called out Happy Corbin, which led to a quick match as mandated by Adam Pearce. Moss lost the match by DQ after nailing Corbin with a chair, and a No Holds Barred match was announced between them for Hell in a Cell.

– Fightful reports that WWE filed a new trademark for “SmackDown” on May 31st, described as follows: