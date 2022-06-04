wrestling

WWE News: Madcap Moss Returns With New Attitude On Smackdown, New Trademark Filed

June 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Madcap Moss WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Madcap Moss made his return on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, but he’s not joking anymore. Moss made his return on tonight’s show, sporting a new theme music and without his suspenders. He cut a promo talking about how he buried his past self and called out Happy Corbin, which led to a quick match as mandated by Adam Pearce. Moss lost the match by DQ after nailing Corbin with a chair, and a No Holds Barred match was announced between them for Hell in a Cell.

Fightful reports that WWE filed a new trademark for “SmackDown” on May 31st, described as follows:

Mark For: SMACKDOWN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; bandanas; championship trophy belts.

