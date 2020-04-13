WWE News: The Main Event Cracks Netflix Top 10, Kushida Wants to bring NXT Cruiserweight Title To Japan

– The latest WWE Studios movie, The Main Event, is currently trending at #10 on Netflix.

– Kushida wants to bring the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title to Japan during WWE’s Japan tour this summer if he ends up winning the title in the upcoming tournament that will crown a new interim champion while current champ Jordan Devlin is in the United Kingdom and unable to travel to the United States. This all assumes WWE’s tour of Japan, which is scheduled for July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, won’t be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.