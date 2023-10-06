wrestling / News
WWE News: Mandy Rose Launches New Podcast, Tommaso Ciampa On After The Bell
– Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli have launched a new podcast. The couple released the first episode of their Power Alphas Podcast on Thursday, which you can check out below. The podcast is described as follows:
Two Alphas, One Podcast…. that’s ready to motivate and inspire other Alphas who want to WIN in life and in business. From Mandy’s incredible journey of becoming WWE Woman’s Champion to Sabby overcoming all odds to become a NFL Player, this is a podcast for everyone out there that never gives up and always want to be great.
– In other podcast news, Tommaso Ciampa is the guest on this week’s WWE After the Bell. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:
Tommaso Ciampa speaks about his journey to the main event of Raw and the thrilling reunion of DIY. Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick recap the incredible NXT No Mercy and preview WWE Fastlane
