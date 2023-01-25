wrestling / News

WWE News: Maximum Male Models YouTube Series Ending, Raw Women’s Title Match From Royal Rumble 2022

January 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Maximum Male Models Mace Mansoor WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Mansoor has revealed that the Maximum Male Models’ YouTube series is coming to an end. The Smackdown roster member took to Twitter to note that “Making It Maximum,” which has been released on Mace’s channel, will release its final episode tomorrow.

Mansoor wrote:

“tomorröw will bē the final episôde of #makingitmaximum

we láughed. we cried. we titillåted. but møst importantlÿ… wė did it togethęr. us three, nôt you.

cãtch up/binge wætch the series with thīs playlist”

– WWE has posted the full match between Becky Lynch and Doudrop for the Raw Women’s Championship from last year’s Royal Rumble:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Maximum Male Models, WWE, WWE Royal Rumble, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading