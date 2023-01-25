wrestling / News
WWE News: Maximum Male Models YouTube Series Ending, Raw Women’s Title Match From Royal Rumble 2022
– Mansoor has revealed that the Maximum Male Models’ YouTube series is coming to an end. The Smackdown roster member took to Twitter to note that “Making It Maximum,” which has been released on Mace’s channel, will release its final episode tomorrow.
Mansoor wrote:
“tomorröw will bē the final episôde of #makingitmaximum
we láughed. we cried. we titillåted. but møst importantlÿ… wė did it togethęr. us three, nôt you.
cãtch up/binge wætch the series with thīs playlist”
— mån.sôör (@KSAMANNY) January 25, 2023
– WWE has posted the full match between Becky Lynch and Doudrop for the Raw Women’s Championship from last year’s Royal Rumble:
