wrestling / News

WWE News: Miz & Dolph Ziggler Appearing on Masterchef Junior, Top 10 Moves on Vehicles

March 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Miz WWE Smackdown 120619 Image Credit: WWE

– The Miz and Dolph Ziggler will be appearing on an episode of Masterchef Junior this season. PWInsider reports that during the season premiere of the FOX reality show, a preview showed the WWE stars working with contestants for an upcoming episode.

Masterchef Junior premiered its eighth season last Thursday.

– The latest WWE Top 10 episode looks at the top moves done on vehicles:

