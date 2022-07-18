WWE News: Miz & Mrs. Season Finale Airing Next Week, Happy Corbin & Liv Morgan Appearance

– Miz & Mrs. will air its two-episode third season finale next week. The third season, which premiered with a two-episode launch on June 6th, concludes next Monday with two episodes described by USA Network as follows:

11 PM ET: “The IT family heads to Big Bear! Mike takes the opportunity to get Maryse back in ring shape.”

11:30 PM ET: “The IT Couple makes their triumphant return to Royal Rumble but a new move makes Mike worried.”

– Happy Corbin and Liv Morgan are set to appear at Stamford Connecticut’s Hey Stamford Food Festival the weekend of August 13th. Corbin will sign on the 13th while Morgan will do signings on the 14th, with proceeds from the appearances to benefit Connor’s Cure and the V Foundation. You can get tickets for the meet & greets here.