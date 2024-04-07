wrestling / News
WWE News: Motionless In White On Playing Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania Theme, Waller & Theory Do a Shooey, Sami Zayn On His Win
April 7, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has posted a few more digital exclusives from WrestleMania 40 night one with Sami Zayn, Grayson Waller & Austin Theory, and Motionless in White. WWE posted a video from backstage of Motionless in White talking about playing Rhea Ripley’s entrance for her match with Becky Lynch:
Meanwhile, Theory and Waller reacted to their Smackdown Tag Team Championship win by doing a shooey together:
And finally Zayn spoke about beating Gunther to claim the WWE Intercontinental Championship:
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns On His Leukemia Status, Attracting The Rock Back to WWE, Sharing A Ring With Him At WrestleMania 40 Night One
- The Rock and Roman Reigns Win Main Event of WWE Wrestlemania Night One, Stipulation Set For Tomorrow Night
- Triple H Says He Anticipated Fan Backlash To The Rock Originally Getting Wrestlemania 40 Main Event
- Update on More Names in Attendance at WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony