WWE News: Motionless In White On Playing Rhea Ripley’s WrestleMania Theme, Waller & Theory Do a Shooey, Sami Zayn On His Win

WWE has posted a few more digital exclusives from WrestleMania 40 night one with Sami Zayn, Grayson Waller & Austin Theory, and Motionless in White. WWE posted a video from backstage of Motionless in White talking about playing Rhea Ripley’s entrance for her match with Becky Lynch:

Meanwhile, Theory and Waller reacted to their Smackdown Tag Team Championship win by doing a shooey together:

And finally Zayn spoke about beating Gunther to claim the WWE Intercontinental Championship: