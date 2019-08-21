wrestling / News

WWE Network Adding 1986 NWA Superstars on the Superstation TV Special Tomorrow

August 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Network News reports that the WWE Network will release a classic NWA TV special in the Hidden Gems section called Superstars on the Superstation. The 90-minute special features three classic title matches, including Ric Flair defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Ron Garvin.

The TV special will be available on the WWE Network starting tomorrow (Aug. 22). The event was basically the prototype to the Clash of the Champions event and a precursor to WCW pay-per-view cards. Here is the lineup:

NWA World Tag Team Title: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) (c) vs. The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Dennis Condrey)
The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Animal & Road Warrior Hawk) vs. The Russians (Ivan Koloff & Nikita Koloff)
NWA National Heavyweight Title: Dusty Rhodes (c) vs. Tully Blanchard
NWA World Heavyweight Title Match: Ric Flair (c) vs. Ron Garvin

Here’s the official details on the event:

Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 02/07/1986 – Superstars on the Superstation [Duration: 01:28:02]

Ric Flair puts the title on the line against Ron Garvin, while Dusty Rhodes battles Tully Blanchard in this star-studded extravaganza.

