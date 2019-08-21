wrestling / News
WWE Network Adding 1986 NWA Superstars on the Superstation TV Special Tomorrow
– WWE Network News reports that the WWE Network will release a classic NWA TV special in the Hidden Gems section called Superstars on the Superstation. The 90-minute special features three classic title matches, including Ric Flair defending the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Ron Garvin.
The TV special will be available on the WWE Network starting tomorrow (Aug. 22). The event was basically the prototype to the Clash of the Champions event and a precursor to WCW pay-per-view cards. Here is the lineup:
NWA World Tag Team Title: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson) (c) vs. The Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton & Dennis Condrey)
The Road Warriors (Road Warrior Animal & Road Warrior Hawk) vs. The Russians (Ivan Koloff & Nikita Koloff)
NWA National Heavyweight Title: Dusty Rhodes (c) vs. Tully Blanchard
NWA World Heavyweight Title Match: Ric Flair (c) vs. Ron Garvin
Here’s the official details on the event:
Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling 02/07/1986 – Superstars on the Superstation [Duration: 01:28:02]
Ric Flair puts the title on the line against Ron Garvin, while Dusty Rhodes battles Tully Blanchard in this star-studded extravaganza.
More Trending Stories
- Jerry Lawler On His Heart Attack on Raw in 2012, Still Wrestling In The Years Since
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Randy Savage’s 1999 Feud With Dennis Rodman, How Well The Two Got Along
- Chris Jericho Congratulates NXT on USA Network Announcement, Britt Baker and Matt Jackson Comment
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nearly Leaving WCW in 1999 Just Before He Was Sent Home