WWE News: WWE Network Updates Complete For Apple, Android And PS4, The Rock Gets Coverage For Supporting Protest, Roman Reigns’ Biggest Milestones

– The WWE Network update for AppleTV is now available. It streams new and old content in 1080p. Meanwhile, the desktop version has finished its upgrade and has integrated with the rest of WWEas .com. The update for the Playstation 4 and Android also finished overnight.

– The Rock has received a lot of coverage for supporting the protesters of the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope, which is planned to be built at the base of Maua Kea in Hawaii. Native Hawaiians say the mountain is sacred. The project, which costs $1.4 billion, has been the subject of protests since 2015.

– The latest WWE List This looks at Roman Reigns’ milestones in WWE.