WWE Hires New Senior Vice President Of Talent ID & Development, Will Work With Triple H

Trent D. Wilfinger has announced that he’ll be joining WWE as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Talent ID and Development. In a post on his LinkedIn (h/t Fightful), Wilfinger noted that he and James Kimball will be working together under the leadership of Triple H.

Wilfinger’s role will be helping to develop “the next wave of WWE Superstars” in addition to focusing on other company objectives.

“In the last few weeks, a massive opportunity came about that I am extremely excited to share. Later this month, I will be joining the WWE as their new Senior Vice President of Talent ID & Development. I look forward to working side by side James Kimball under the leadership of Paul Levesque to help bring to life a game changing vision and strategy. It’s time to go find, support, and develop the next wave of WWE Superstars,” Wilfinger wrote.

Canyon Ceman was most recently in the Senior Vice President of Talent Development role before he was released a few weeks ago.