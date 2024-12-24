WWE News: New Teaser Video Airs On Raw, WWE ID Match Set For Beyond Wrestling

– A new teaser video aired on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show featured a new video that featured the distinctive zero from last week’s episode, combined with an image of a pentagram.

It’s been speculated that the video could be teasing the debut of Penta El Zero Mieda, and the new video certainly adds credence to such although it is not confirmed at this time. You can see the video below:

– Timothy Thatcher has been announced as competing in a WWE ID Showcase match against Aaron Rourke at Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown. Beyond announced the match on Monday for their December 31st show, as you can see below.

The announcement reads:

“BREAKING…. @PerfectAaron1 vs. Timothy Thatcher has been signed for @beyondwrestling on New Year’s Eve It will be a WWE ID Showcase Match! Why is Timothy Thatcher in an official #WWEID match? Stay tuned….”