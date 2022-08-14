WWE News: AJ Styles and Doudrop Have a Busy Monday Set, Locally Advertised RAW Main Event, Miz Set For Meet and Greet

– PWInsider reports that AJ Styles is set to have a busy Monday. He is set to wrestle Bobby Lashley on RAW, but before that, he will be flying back from Saudi Arabia along with Rey Mysterio and Doudrop. The three are there doing promotional work for the company. Doudrop is also set to wrestle on RAW, teaming with Nikki ASH against Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

– The locally advertised main event for RAW is Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz.

– Speaking of The Miz, he is set for a meet-and-greet on Monday at 11 AM at the Cricket Wireless store located at 6025 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041. Fans will be met on a first-come, first-served basis. Personal items are not allowed for signatures.