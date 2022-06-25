wrestling / News
WWE News: Alexa Bliss Performs Eminem’s Lose Yourself, Shayna Baszler Tells Ronda Rousey She Can’t Get Involved In Natalya Match, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights
– Alexa Bliss joined her husband Ryan Cabrera at Powell Festival, where she performed Eminem’s Lose Yourself on stage.
– WWE shared a clip of Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey talking ahead of last night’s Smackdown. Baszler tells her friend that she cannot get involved in her match with Natalya at Money in the Bank because Natalya is her tag partner.
“I have to stay out of this.” @QoSBaszler tells Ronda Rousey she can’t get involved in her feud with @NatbyNature 👀
– WWE has shared the following highlights from the latest Smackdown Lowdown:
