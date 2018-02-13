WWE News: Asuka Competes Following Raw, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown

– Asuka wrestled following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Raw taping from San Jose. Wrestling Inc reports that the women’s Royal Rumble winner faced Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship. The match ended in a no contest after Nia Jax interfered, then Sasha Banks and Bayley ran in for the save. Asuka announced the winner by disqualification but Bliss retained.

– Here is a promo for Tuesday’s episode of WWE Smackdown: