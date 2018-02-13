wrestling / News
WWE News: Asuka Competes Following Raw, Promo For This Week’s Smackdown
February 13, 2018 | Posted by
– Asuka wrestled following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Raw taping from San Jose. Wrestling Inc reports that the women’s Royal Rumble winner faced Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship. The match ended in a no contest after Nia Jax interfered, then Sasha Banks and Bayley ran in for the save. Asuka announced the winner by disqualification but Bliss retained.
– Here is a promo for Tuesday’s episode of WWE Smackdown:
TOMORROW NIGHT on @USA_Network, @HEELZiggler returns to battle @BaronCorbinWWE on #SDLive at 8/7c…
The WINNER gets entered into the @WWE Championship match at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/N0OReMgX5O
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2018