wrestling / News

WWE News: Audio Studio Named For Gene Okerlund, Charly Caruso Advances in Fitness Competition

August 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Gene Okerlund

– WWE has renamed its audio studio after the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund. Scott Stanford revealed the news on Twitter, as you can see below:

– Charly Caruso noted on Twitter that she has made it to the semi-finals of the “Ms. Health and Fitness” competition:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charly Caruso, Gene Okerlund, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading