WWE News: Audio Studio Named For Gene Okerlund, Charly Caruso Advances in Fitness Competition
– WWE has renamed its audio studio after the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund. Scott Stanford revealed the news on Twitter, as you can see below:
New sign up outside Audio Studio 2 @wwe studios to honor the late Legendary @TheGeneOkerlund #meangene pic.twitter.com/1J1w46JxPT
— Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) August 7, 2019
– Charly Caruso noted on Twitter that she has made it to the semi-finals of the “Ms. Health and Fitness” competition:
YES, YES, YES!! I made it to the semi-finals of the “Ms. Health and Fitness” competition! 💪🏽 But, I still need your help! Please VOTE for me to get me to the finals! 🙏🏽You can vote every 24 hours until Aug. 14. Let’s goooo 🙌🏽 THANK YOU!! https://t.co/0w2qeHsHlV pic.twitter.com/OhslAGHpWr
— Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) August 7, 2019
