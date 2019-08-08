WWE News: Audio Studio Named For Gene Okerlund, Charly Caruso Advances in Fitness Competition

– WWE has renamed its audio studio after the late “Mean” Gene Okerlund. Scott Stanford revealed the news on Twitter, as you can see below:

New sign up outside Audio Studio 2 @wwe studios to honor the late Legendary @TheGeneOkerlund #meangene pic.twitter.com/1J1w46JxPT — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) August 7, 2019

– Charly Caruso noted on Twitter that she has made it to the semi-finals of the “Ms. Health and Fitness” competition: