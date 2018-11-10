wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Disses Ronda Rousey On Twitter Again, Brock Lesnar Tops Power Rankings, Stephanie McMahon Hypes WWE-Girl Up Partnership
– Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have been feuding on Twitter ever since their match at Survivor Series was announced, with Lynch even dragging Rousey’s husband Travis Browne in it at one point. That continued today, when she took shots at their “defensive skills.”
Hey Champ I found a poster where you were given front billing😁👍🏼 Look I know you don’t approve of me being above you OR in front of you in any poster… but does that mean The Man only… https://t.co/s5NrPJXC5V
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 10, 2018
Ronnie, watching you and Travis reply makes me think everyone was right when they said neither of you had any defensive skill
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 10, 2018
– WWE has posted their latest Power Rankings, with Brock Lesnar at #1.
– Stephanie McMahon hyped up WWE’s partnership with Girl Up on Twitter. She wrote:
.@GirlUp and @WWE have teamed up to start "Sports for a Purpose" forums designed to help close the gender equality gap in Sports and encourage teen girls around the world to use Sports as a vehicle for building life and leadership skills. https://t.co/6xwXKtwPAb
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 10, 2018