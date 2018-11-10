Quantcast

 

WWE News: Becky Lynch Disses Ronda Rousey On Twitter Again, Brock Lesnar Tops Power Rankings, Stephanie McMahon Hypes WWE-Girl Up Partnership

November 10, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have been feuding on Twitter ever since their match at Survivor Series was announced, with Lynch even dragging Rousey’s husband Travis Browne in it at one point. That continued today, when she took shots at their “defensive skills.”

– WWE has posted their latest Power Rankings, with Brock Lesnar at #1.

– Stephanie McMahon hyped up WWE’s partnership with Girl Up on Twitter. She wrote:

