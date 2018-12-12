WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Corey Graves, Video of Dave Mastiff’s NXT UK Win, Stock Down

– Becky Lynch sent a message to Corey Graves on Twitter on Tuesday over the announcer saying she’s too cocky. You can see her post below, as well as a response from Graves:

So Graves has been saying I’m too cocky, and I talk too much on social media – like that’s a bad thing. I drum up more interest in 1 tweet than you do with 5 hours of your Heenan-lite routine every week. Listen, I’m here to make history, you’re just here to observe me do it. pic.twitter.com/Iddsuw3ArY — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 12, 2018

I’ll admit it. It’s tough to go FULL-Heenan when the boss is actually paying attention to your work. You’ll realize that someday. 🤷‍♂️@BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/8nyd5BzkB5 — The Woman (@WWEGraves) December 12, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.95 on Tuesday, down $1.49 (1.98%) from the previous closing price.

– WWE posted video of Dave Mastiff’s win over Eddie Dennis during today’s episode of NXT UK: