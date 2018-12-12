Quantcast

 

WWE News: Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Corey Graves, Video of Dave Mastiff’s NXT UK Win, Stock Down

December 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Bloodied

– Becky Lynch sent a message to Corey Graves on Twitter on Tuesday over the announcer saying she’s too cocky. You can see her post below, as well as a response from Graves:

– WWE’s stock closed at $73.95 on Tuesday, down $1.49 (1.98%) from the previous closing price.

– WWE posted video of Dave Mastiff’s win over Eddie Dennis during today’s episode of NXT UK:

