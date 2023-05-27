– It was a rough day for Becky Lynch at today’s WWE Night of Champions event. She lost to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus in their one-on-one match. However, Stratus had help from Zoey Stark, who attacked Lynch on the outside to help Stratus pick up the victory. Lynch later shared a message and a photo of her bloody face after the match on social media.

Becky Lynch wrote, “Revenge is a dish best served cold. @trishstratuscom we have unfinished business. @ZoeyStarkWWE you messed up. Plain and simple. #WWENOC” You can view her tweet below:

Revenge is a dish best served cold.@trishstratuscom we have unfinished business. @ZoeyStarkWWE you messed up. Plain and simple. #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/FjGw59ktmS — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 27, 2023

– WWE.com released a photo gallery of SUperstars granting the first-ever wishes in Saudi Arabia for Make-A-Wish, celebrating the launch of Make-A-Wish Saudi Arabia. They visited children at the Saudi German Hospital in Jeddah before today’s Night of Champions event. You can also see a video of the visit below:

WWE celebrated the official launch of Make-A-Wish Saudi Arabia by visiting the Saudi German Hospital to meet local children.@MakeAWish #WWENOC pic.twitter.com/6K4KQzt5Tc — WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023

– WWE Top 10 showcased this week’s Top 10 SmackDown Moments: