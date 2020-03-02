wrestling / News
WWE News: Behind the Scenes of Edge and Beth Phoenix’s Royal Rumble Appearances, Bellas Set For WrestleMania Axxess
March 2, 2020 | Posted by
A new behind-the-scenes video looks at Edge and Beth Phoenix’s returns to the ring at the Royal Rumble. You can see the video below via the WWE Performance Center. Phoenix is set to appear on tonight’s Raw to give an update on Edge after Randy Orton’s attack on him.
– WWE has announced that the Bella Twins are doing an autograph signing at WrestleMania Axxess:
Just announced, The Bellas are coming to WrestleMania Axxess! Nikki & Brie Bella will hold a special Premium+ autograph signing at the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday, April 4, at 1 p.m. ET.
Tickets will be available this Friday at 10 a.m. ET at ticketmaster.com.
More Trending Stories
- Season Two of Dark Side of the Ring Reportedly Set For March
- Cody Comments On Neck Tattoo, Says More Details Coming In ‘Road to Denver’ Video
- Ryback On Being Surprised That Goldberg Won the WWE Universal Title, Says Triple H and Vince Hated Goldberg
- Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Calling WCW Mismanaged, Says Khan Spent $30 Million-Plus to Compete With ‘WWE Developmental’