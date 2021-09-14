wrestling / News
WWE News: Big E Set to Appear on The Bump Tomorrow, Legado Del Fantasma to Answer Fan Questions, Xavier Woods Plays Deathloop
– New WWE Champion Big E will be a guest on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Fans can send in their questions to ask Big E using the hashtag #AskTheBump.
– The group Legado Del Fantasma will be answering fan questions ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 show. Fans can send their questions to hear from that using #AskLegado.
– Xavier Woods released a new Deathloop gameplay video for UpUpDownDown:
