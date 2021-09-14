wrestling / News

WWE News: Big E Set to Appear on The Bump Tomorrow, Legado Del Fantasma to Answer Fan Questions, Xavier Woods Plays Deathloop

September 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Big E. WWE Champion

– New WWE Champion Big E will be a guest on tomorrow’s edition of WWE’s The Bump. Fans can send in their questions to ask Big E using the hashtag #AskTheBump.

– The group Legado Del Fantasma will be answering fan questions ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 show. Fans can send their questions to hear from that using #AskLegado.

– Xavier Woods released a new Deathloop gameplay video for UpUpDownDown:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big E., El Legado Del Fantasma, The Bump, UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading