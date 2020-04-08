WWE News: Big Show Tweets on His New Sitcom, WWE 24 Edge Bonus Clip

– The new Netflix sitcom starring WWE Superstar the Big Show, The Big Show Show, is now available, and Big Show has taken to Twitter to post all about it, interacted with fans who were tweeting him about the series, and also shared a new promotional video on the show. You can check those out below.

I agree that ones mine. #looted Stamford lol https://t.co/Bwq0J9t8W5 — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 8, 2020

Lol @TheMarkHenry everyone on our set loved him! Love to have him back on more frequently! @RealMickFoley @TheREALRIKISHI as well!! https://t.co/F7lvwr42Uu — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 8, 2020

Thank you. Happy to hear our Show helps. Hope you and yours are safe. Thank you for letting me know you like what you’ve seen. Appreciate the positive vibes. Be well💪😎 https://t.co/iD7wMOlLKk — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 8, 2020

Thank you girls!! You’re the best!! https://t.co/pHWjQIFHIw — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 7, 2020

Wow!!! Thank you Australia! pic.twitter.com/XwP6wFpvgS — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 8, 2020

Thank you so much! I love the thought of bringing families together. Stay safe❤️ https://t.co/PFKwOIh76E — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) April 8, 2020

– WWE released a new bonus clip from the recent WWE 24 special on Edge. The clip showcases some behind-the-scenes footage of Edge’s retirement from 2011.