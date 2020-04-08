wrestling / News

WWE News: Big Show Tweets on His New Sitcom, WWE 24 Edge Bonus Clip

April 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Big Show Show

– The new Netflix sitcom starring WWE Superstar the Big Show, The Big Show Show, is now available, and Big Show has taken to Twitter to post all about it, interacted with fans who were tweeting him about the series, and also shared a new promotional video on the show. You can check those out below.

– WWE released a new bonus clip from the recent WWE 24 special on Edge. The clip showcases some behind-the-scenes footage of Edge’s retirement from 2011.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big Show, Edge, The Big Show Show (Netflix TV Series), WWE 24, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading