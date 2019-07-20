wrestling / News

WWE News: Bray Wyatt Apologizes to Fandango, Hurricane on Why He Challenged R-Truth at Comic-Con

July 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Bray Wyatt’s apology tour continues, and last night it stopped in Fandango-Ville. Wyatt took to Twitter to issue his latest apology to Fandango for making him fight Braun Strowman in the latter’s singles debut in 2015. Wyatt also praised Fandango’s dancing:

– WWE posted a video with Cathy Kelley asking Hurrican why he challenged R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship. Hurricane challenged Truth during an IGN livestream, but was unsuccessful in claiming the title. Hurricane said SDCC was the perfect place for him to return, and made reference to his old feud with the Rock by mentioning he saw cosplayers as Scorpion King and Black Adam:

