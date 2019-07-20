WWE News: Bray Wyatt Apologizes to Fandango, Hurricane on Why He Challenged R-Truth at Comic-Con

– Bray Wyatt’s apology tour continues, and last night it stopped in Fandango-Ville. Wyatt took to Twitter to issue his latest apology to Fandango for making him fight Braun Strowman in the latter’s singles debut in 2015. Wyatt also praised Fandango’s dancing:

I want to formally apologize to @WWEFandango for making him fight @BraunStrowman that one time. I think you’re an amazing dancer man. And the bestest friend a fella could have. #Violator🐍 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) July 20, 2019

– WWE posted a video with Cathy Kelley asking Hurrican why he challenged R-Truth for the 24/7 Championship. Hurricane challenged Truth during an IGN livestream, but was unsuccessful in claiming the title. Hurricane said SDCC was the perfect place for him to return, and made reference to his old feud with the Rock by mentioning he saw cosplayers as Scorpion King and Black Adam: