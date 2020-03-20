WWE News: Bray Wyatt Comments on Brodie Lee’s AEW Debut, Wrestling Birthdays

– Bray Wyatt took to Twitter to comment on Brodie Lee, the former Luke Harper, making his AEW debut on last night’s Dynamite. Lee, of course, was part of the Wyatt Family alongside Wyatt and Erick Rowan, with Braun Strowman joining later. The group disbanded in 2016. Lee made his official debut last night on Dynamite, revealing himself to be the Dark Order’s Exalted One.

Wyatt posted:

Braun never left🖤 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) March 19, 2020

– Happy birthday to AJ Lee (33), Matt Sydal (37), and Jimmy Havoc (36) who all celebrated said birthdays on Thursday.