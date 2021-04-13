WWE News: Brian Gewirtz on How Hurricane Helms vs. The Rock Came About, More Raw Video Highlights

– Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz commented on Twitter on how Hurricane Helms vs. The Rock on Raw came about after WWE promoted the match being available on Peacock. Helms defeated The Rock in a singles match during a March 10, 2003 episode of Raw.

Gewirtz tweeted, “All of this came out of a single backstage scene intended to be a one time thing. The chemistry and crowd reaction sent it to another level making us all giddy to keep it going. When something unexpectedly sparks like that, there’s no better feeling.” You can view his tweet below.

