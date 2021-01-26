wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Superstars Watch Brock Lesnar In Royal Rumble, Josiah Williams Releases Rumble Music Video, New Total Bellas Clip

January 26, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Paul Heyman Brock Lesnar Raw

– In a new video on WWE’s YouTube channel, various WWE superstars like Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, and more watch Brock Lesnar’s hot start from the 2020 Royal Rumble.

– WWE has released a new video featuring Josiah Williams rapping an entire Royal Rumble from No. 1 to No. 30. Here’s the description for the video:

Josiah Williams hits the commentary table to celebrate this Sunday’s Royal Rumble event and the legacy of the over-the-top-rope classic with a Wrestle & Flow dream match.

– In a new Total Bellas clip on the E! YouTube channel, Nikki Bella struggles with postpartum and seeks advice from her sister Brie Bella. You can watch the video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Josiah Williams, Royal Rumble, Total Bellas, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading