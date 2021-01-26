wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Superstars Watch Brock Lesnar In Royal Rumble, Josiah Williams Releases Rumble Music Video, New Total Bellas Clip
January 26, 2021
– In a new video on WWE’s YouTube channel, various WWE superstars like Samoa Joe, Drew McIntyre, and more watch Brock Lesnar’s hot start from the 2020 Royal Rumble.
– WWE has released a new video featuring Josiah Williams rapping an entire Royal Rumble from No. 1 to No. 30. Here’s the description for the video:
Josiah Williams hits the commentary table to celebrate this Sunday’s Royal Rumble event and the legacy of the over-the-top-rope classic with a Wrestle & Flow dream match.
– In a new Total Bellas clip on the E! YouTube channel, Nikki Bella struggles with postpartum and seeks advice from her sister Brie Bella. You can watch the video below.
