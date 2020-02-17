WWE News: BroserWeights Celebrate NXT Tag Team Title Win, New WWE Photo Shoot and Broken Skull Sessions On The Way

– WWE posted video of the BroserWeights celebrating their NXT Tag Team Championship win on last night’s NXT Takeover: Portland. You can see the video below of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne commenting on their defeat of The Undisputed era:

– WWE has a new episode of WWE Photo Shoot featuring Ron Simmons set to debut on the Network Friday at 10 AM via the VOD section.

– The company will also air the new Broken Skull Sessions, with Steve Austin interviewing Big Show, on the WWE Network on Sunday at 10 AM ET.