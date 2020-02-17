wrestling / News
WWE News: BroserWeights Celebrate NXT Tag Team Title Win, New WWE Photo Shoot and Broken Skull Sessions On The Way
February 17, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of the BroserWeights celebrating their NXT Tag Team Championship win on last night’s NXT Takeover: Portland. You can see the video below of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne commenting on their defeat of The Undisputed era:
– WWE has a new episode of WWE Photo Shoot featuring Ron Simmons set to debut on the Network Friday at 10 AM via the VOD section.
– The company will also air the new Broken Skull Sessions, with Steve Austin interviewing Big Show, on the WWE Network on Sunday at 10 AM ET.
More Trending Stories
- Jordynne Grace Doesn’t Think Tessa Blanchard’s Title Win Takes Away From the Knockouts Division, on Potential of Merging Impact World and Knockouts Titles
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Attending Far Less Raw & Smackdown Tapings
- Otis Reveals Where The Idea For His Storyline With Mandy Rose Came From, People Thinking They Were Married in Real Life
- The Rock Recalls Splurging on a Rolex Early In His Career, Only to Watch It Get Destroyed in The Ring