– As noted, Candice LeRae beat Iyo Sky on today’s WWE Speed to become the inaugural Speed Women’s Champion. After the match, she celebrated the win with Indi Hartwell. You can view that clip below.

– WWE also revealed the matchups for the next Speed tournament to crown a new No. 1 contender for Andrade. Here are the next matchups:

* Sheamus vs. Giovanni Vinci

* Cruz Del Toro vs. Bron Breakker

* Tavion Heights vs. Dragon Lee

* Riley Osbourne vs. Akira Tozawa

The final victor will challenge Andrade for the WWE Speed Title.

– WWE released a music video showcasing CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at last weekend’s WWE Bad Blood: