WWE News: Carmella Shares Photos of Her Royal Rumble Gear, Top 10 SmackDown Moments, Natalya Sets Another World Record

January 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– While Carmella was not victorious in the women’s Royal Rumble match at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event, she was nice enough to share photos of the attire she wore for the show. You can check out the photos she tweeted below. Carmella wrote in the caption, “She came to serve, hunnyyyyy. #RoyalRumble”

– WWE released the Top 10 SmackDown moments for last night’s show:

– While Natalya was not victorious at the Rumble tonight, she was happy that she gained another World Record in her post-match interview. It appears her record was the longest time in a women’s Rumble match at the event. You can check out that clip below:

