WWE News: Cassie Lee in Attendance at Last Night’s NXT, Next EVOLVE TV Taping, Top 10 NXT Moments

March 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During last night’s WWE NXT show, Shawn Spears defeated Tony D’Angelo to capture the NXT North American Championship. PWInsider reports that former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee (aka The IIconics’ Peyton Royce) was in attendance at the tapings, visiting and watching husband Spears win the title.

– PWInsider also reports that the next WWE EVOLVE TV taping is scheduled for Friday, March 7.

– WWE Top 10 also showcased the Top 10 NXT Moments from last night’s show:

