WWE News: Catalina Garcia Behind The Scenes Video, Stock Noses Down

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The WWE Performance Center posted a new video looking at NXT and one-off Raw member Catalina Garcia. You can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $64.00 even on Wednesday, down $0.10 (0.14%) on the day. The market as a whole was down 0.14% on the day.

