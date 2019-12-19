wrestling / News
WWE News: Catalina Garcia Behind The Scenes Video, Stock Noses Down
December 18, 2019 | Posted by
– The WWE Performance Center posted a new video looking at NXT and one-off Raw member Catalina Garcia. You can see the video below:
– WWE’s stock closed at $64.00 even on Wednesday, down $0.10 (0.14%) on the day. The market as a whole was down 0.14% on the day.
