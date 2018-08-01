WWE News: Champion vs. Champion Match Takes Place After Smackdown, Daniel Bryan Challenges Miz

– A Champion vs. Champion match took place following the Smackdown and 205 Live tapings this week. AJ Styles defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match, which went a touch under ten minutes. STyles won with the Styles Clash, per Wrestling Inc.

– Daniel Bryan issued a challenge to The Miz for a match at SummerSlam, but didn’t get an answer. You can see video of the segment below: