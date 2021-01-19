WWE News: Charly Caruso Announces ESPN Podcast, R-Truth Turns 49

– WWE broadcaster Charly Caruso has announced that she will be hosting a new ESPN podcast called First Take, Her Take. The first episode will be dropping tomorrow via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Caruso will be joined on the show by cohosts Chiney Ogwumike and Kimberley Martin. You can see her announcement on Instagram below.

“SOOOOO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE!! The @espn “First Take, Her Take” podcast is launching this week and it will feature none other than yours truly, along with my girls @chiney and @kimberleymartin! You already know we are going to bring the heat with our crazy bold takes, insane stories dealing with our jobs in the world of sports, the latest and greatest in pop culture and we will definitely be spilling the tea subscribe wherever you get your podcasts! Link in bio!! First episode drops TOMORROW [sparkle emojis] oh and go follow @firsttakehertake!”

– WWE Superstar and 24/7 champion R-Truth celebrates his birthday today. He turns 49 years old. WWE released the following tweet wishing him a happy birthday.