wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip From Rare Ricky Steamboat vs. Ric Flair Match, Stock Rises Again
August 15, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a clip from a rare Ricky Steamboat vs. Ric Flair match promoting this week’s Hidden Gems. You can see the clip of the two from March of 1984, five years before their famous trilogy of matches, at Mid-Atlantic Wrestling Boogie Jam:
– WWE’s stock closed at $68.95 on Thursday, up $1.53 (2.27%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.39% on the day.
