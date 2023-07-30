wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes Shares Advice He’d Give To His Younger Self, More Great American Bash Hype Videos

July 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Cody Rhodes Image Credit: WWE

– In response to a fan question on Twitter, Cody Rhodes revealed advice he would give to his younger self. Cody Rhodes wrote in response, “To not allow yourself to get “gotten to” – one of the trade offs for this dream job is that not everybody is gonna’ love all the things you do, to have fans and critics is part of the gig.”

– Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson commented in a new video on his WWE NXT debut tonight at the Great American Bash. He faces Baron Corbin later tonight:

– WWE released some more hype videos for tonight’s NXT Great American Bash event:


More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Gable Steveson, NXT Great American Bash, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading