WWE News: Corey Graves Responds To Pat McAfee Receiving WrestleMania 38 Match, WWE Files To Trademark ‘Eliza Alexander’
– As noted, Vince McMahon offered Pat McAfee a match at WrestleMania 38 during his recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, and fellow WWE announcer Corey Graves took to Twitter to share his reaction.
Graves, who recently revealed he has been cleared to wrestle, noted that he would “happily beat McAfee’s ass” if given the opportunity.
I’ll happily beat @PatMcAfeeShow’s ass.
— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) March 4, 2022
McAfee later responded to Graves’ statement with a Michael Scott GIF.
— 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2022
– PWInsider reports that WWE has filed a new trademark for “Eliza Alexander” for merchandise and entertainment purposes. You can view the description of the filing below.
– G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment