WWE News: Corey Graves Responds To Pat McAfee Receiving WrestleMania 38 Match, WWE Files To Trademark ‘Eliza Alexander’

– As noted, Vince McMahon offered Pat McAfee a match at WrestleMania 38 during his recent interview on The Pat McAfee Show, and fellow WWE announcer Corey Graves took to Twitter to share his reaction.

Graves, who recently revealed he has been cleared to wrestle, noted that he would “happily beat McAfee’s ass” if given the opportunity.

“I’ll happily beat @PatMcAfeeShow’s ass,” McAfee wrote.

McAfee later responded to Graves’ statement with a Michael Scott GIF.

– PWInsider reports that WWE has filed a new trademark for “Eliza Alexander” for merchandise and entertainment purposes. You can view the description of the filing below.