WWE News: Corey Taylor Added to Chris Jericho Cruise, WCW Thunder Showing Wrong Dates on WWE Network

– Chris Jericho has added Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor to his Rock N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise. Jericho made the announcement on Monday, posting the news to his Instagram account.

The cruise will take place in October and will be a mix of entertainment, rock music and wrestling. Wrestling names announced so far include Jericho, Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Kenny Omega, Cody, Dalton Castle, the Young Bucks, Brandi Rhodes, Adam Page, Jay Lethal and more. You can find out more here.

– Wrestling Inc reports that the dates for several episodes of WCW Thunder are incorrect on the WWE Network. The episodes were made available on Monday and per the site, the episodes from June 3rd, 1999 through September 9th, 1999 are off. This is due to the fact that both the May 27th episode was uploaded as June 3rd, so the dates are a week later than they should be.