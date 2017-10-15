 

WWE News: Cruiserweight Title Gets a New Look, Lilian Garcia Sings National Anthem

October 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kalisto WWE Raw 100217 WWE 205 Live

– Kalisto showed off the new-look Cruiserweight Championship on Twitter. The new title belt has a black lether strap instead of the purple that it had previously. You can see the pic below from Sunday night’s house show in Yakima, Washington:

– Lilian Garcia sung the National Anthem at an NFL game on Sunday. You can see video below of Garcia singing ahead of the New York Jets’ home game against the New England Patriots:

