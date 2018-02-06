WWE News: Daniel Bryan Unveiling Smackdown Top 10 Tonight, Trailer For Luke Harper’s Horror Film Mohawk

– Daniel Bryan is set to unveil the first-ever Smackdown Top 10 list on tonight’s show. WWE revealed the news on their Smackdown preview:

Daniel Bryan to reveal the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List

Last week, Daniel Bryan announced that voting was open to Team Blue’s Superstars for the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List. SmackDown LIVE’s General Manager will reveal the initial rankings tonight on USA Network, giving the roster an idea of where they stand among their peers.

Criteria that SmackDown Superstars needed to consider when voting included locker room leadership, athletic skill and overall talent. No Superstars were allowed to vote for themselves, and neither Bryan nor Commissioner Shane McMahon cast a vote in the rankings.

Who will be among Team Blue’s top 10 competitors?

– Here is the trailer for the new horror film Mohawk, which co-stars Luke Harper in his big screen debut. The film also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Ezra Buzzington, Eamon Farren, Justin Rain, Ian Colletti, Noah Segan, Robert Longstreet, and Sheri Foster and opens March 2nd in theaters, on HOD and HD Digital.

In the film, a young warrior finds herself pursued by a contingent of military renegades set on revenge after one of her tribe sets an American camp ablaze. Fleeing deep into the woods, she must fight back against the bloodthirsty Colonel Holt and his soldiers, using every resource both real and supernatural that the winding forest can offer.