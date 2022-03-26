wrestling / News
WWE News: Dark Match Notes for Last Night’s SmackDown in Brooklyn, RK-Bro in Action, Attendance Note
March 26, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider has some dark match results and details for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Before the show started, Aliyah beat Shotzi in a singles match.
After the show went off the air, Raw tag team champions RK-Bro appeared and beat Alpha Academy.
– Additionally, PWInsider’s report noted that most of the upper-level 200 seats on the camera side of the arena were closed off. However, the seats that were available there were said to have been full.
