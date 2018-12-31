WWE News: Dean Ambrose Uses Chicago’s Crime Rate For Heel Heat, Preview of Tonight’s Edge and Christian Show, Chad Gable Suffers Minor Injury

– Dean Ambrose used the crime rate of the city of Chicago, a controversial subject, for heel heat during Saturday night’s live event. Before he made fun of the Chicago Bears, he referred to the fans in attendance as criminals. According to Wrestling Inc, Chicago residents at the show were heard complaining about what Ambrose said.

– At last night’s show in Buffalo, New York, Chad Gable was spotted bleeding from the mouth, suffering a very minor injury during his tag team title defense with Bobby Roode against The Revival and The Authors of Pain.

– Here is a preview for tonight’s episode of the Edge and Christian show, which airs on the WWE Network after RAW.