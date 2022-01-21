WWE News: Drew McIntyre Insisting He’ll Be Back For Wrestlemania, NXT Talent Told About Importance of Vaccination, Cole Karter Reportedly Signed

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Drew McIntyre is currently doing rehab and decompression therapy on his neck. He is doing double sessions for six days a week, similar to what John Cena has done in the past. He has reportedly been insisting he’ll be back for Wrestlemania. McIntyre was written off television at the Day 1 PPV due to legitimate issues with his neck.

– John Laurinaitis reportedly spoke to the NXT roster about the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

– Cole Karter, who worked for AEW in the past on Dark, is making his final independent appearance on January 22. It is believed that he has signed with or will soon sign with WWE. He took part in a recent tryout.