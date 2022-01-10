Update On Drew McIntyre Following Reported Neck Issues

A new report has an update on Drew McIntyre following his being written out of WWE television due to reported neck issues. As reported last week, McIntyre was written out thro9ugh an attack by Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss at WWE Day 1 due to a legitimate neck problem.

According to PWInsider, McIntyre was spotted on Monday at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. UPMC is a hospital that has seen other WWE roster members undergo surgery in the past. The site has confirmed with sources in the company that McIntyre was undergoing tests on his neck.

There’s no window as of now for when McIntyre may return. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to McIntyre for a quick and full recovery.