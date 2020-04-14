wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Sends Message to Seth Rollins, Angel Garza’s Fiancée Was Photographer on Raw (Pic)
– At last night’s Raw, Seth Rollins attacked WWE World champion Drew McIntyre. Earlier today, McIntyre commented on Rollins’ attack and sent a message for him for next week on Twitter. You can check out that tweet below.
Hello darkness my old friend…
See you next week, @wwerollins #RAW pic.twitter.com/Al0HtWAGBR
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 14, 2020
– As a note for last night’s Raw, Angel Garza’s real-life fiancée, Zaide Lozano, appeared during the show when Angel Garza was making his ring entrance for his match with Tehuti Miles. She later commented on the appearance on Twitter, which you can see below.
La latina está en la casa baby 😎🤪 https://t.co/ArrnrwmBiT
— Zaide Lozano (@zaidelozano) April 14, 2020
😇 @AngelGarzaWwe 🌹 pic.twitter.com/fOSUmSJn4w
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) April 14, 2020
Quisiera ser Zaide Digo que hermosa pareja hacen ♥️@zaidelozano @AngelGarzaWwe pic.twitter.com/Wr6BYIeAx2
— El Rey del Botch 🤠 (@milogarcia99) April 14, 2020
