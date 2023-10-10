wrestling / News

WWE News: Entrance Themes for Trick Williams, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend

October 10, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE NXT No Mercy Trick Williams Image Credit: WWE

– WWEMusic released entrance theme music on their official YouTube channel for Trick Williams, as well as for the duo of Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend which you can find below:

