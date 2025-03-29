wrestling / News
WWE News: Fantastics Exclusive Funko Pops Available, New Cody Rhodes ‘I Won’t Give Up’ Shirt, SmackDown in London Video Highlights
March 29, 2025
– WWE Shop has the new Dudley Boyz Hall of Fame Edition Fanatics Exclusive POP! Figure 2-pack available, plus more Funko Pops:
Funko Friday's! New Dudley Boyz Hall of Fame Edition Fanatics Exclusive POP! Figure 2-Pack is now available at #WWEShop! #WWE #Funko
🛒: https://t.co/tcQzW9tkCS pic.twitter.com/CgvPjivA84
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 28, 2025
– WWE Shop also has the new Cody Rhodes shirt that reads, “I Won’t Give Up! Cena Did!”:
I Won't Give Up! Cody Rhodes has a NEW T-Shirt available at #WWEShop! #WWE@CodyRhodes
🛒: https://t.co/ecop1CR81s pic.twitter.com/P15CihQGPr
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 28, 2025
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:
