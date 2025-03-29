wrestling / News

WWE News: Fantastics Exclusive Funko Pops Available, New Cody Rhodes ‘I Won’t Give Up’ Shirt, SmackDown in London Video Highlights

March 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Cody Rhodes WWE Raw 3-24-25 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Shop has the new Dudley Boyz Hall of Fame Edition Fanatics Exclusive POP! Figure 2-pack available, plus more Funko Pops:

– WWE Shop also has the new Cody Rhodes shirt that reads, “I Won’t Give Up! Cena Did!”:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown:






















More Trending Stories

article topics :

Cody Rhodes, Funko, Smackdown, WWE, WWE Shop, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading