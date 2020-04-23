wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Goes Missing on NXT, El Hijo Del Fantasma Nearly Kidnapped

April 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor NXT

Finn Balor went missing before NXT went on the air this week, with video of his ransacked belongings airing. You can see that video below, which ultimately led William regal to remove Balor from his scheduled match with Velveteen Dream:

– Meanwhile, El Hijo Del Fantasma was nearly kidnapped on tonight’s episode much like has happened to other NXT stars in recent weeks, but he fought them off:

El Hijo de Fantasma, Finn Balor, NXT, Jeremy Thomas

