WWE News: Finn Balor Goes Missing on NXT, El Hijo Del Fantasma Nearly Kidnapped
Finn Balor went missing before NXT went on the air this week, with video of his ransacked belongings airing. You can see that video below, which ultimately led William regal to remove Balor from his scheduled match with Velveteen Dream:
We can confirm an incident occurred earlier today in the #WWENXT locker room. @FinnBalor’s belongings were found ransacked and GM @RealKingRegal has been made aware of the situation. The incident will be addressed when #WWENXT begins at 8pm ET. pic.twitter.com/v1nKS7cMr4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 22, 2020
– Meanwhile, El Hijo Del Fantasma was nearly kidnapped on tonight’s episode much like has happened to other NXT stars in recent weeks, but he fought them off:
What on 🌎goes on in the #WWENXT parking lot?!? @hijodelfantasma pic.twitter.com/SqjXhqUM6E
— WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2020
