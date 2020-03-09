wrestling / News
WWE News: Gina Carano Praises Sasha Banks For International Women’s Day, FCW Alum Shows His Original Name Ideas
– Gina Carano gave a shout-out to Sasha Banks on Instagram over the weekend. As you can see below via a Twitter screenshot, Carano posted a picture of Banks and tagged her in her list of inspirational women for Sunday’s International Women’s Day.
Carano and Banks are both set to appear in the second season of The Mandalorian, though it is not known if they will share any scenes or what Banks’ role even is as of yet.
Gina Carano showing some love for Sasha Banks in her longggg list of inspiring women tagged for International Women’s Day. pic.twitter.com/ozy9i5yHsb
— frank. (@TheNextBlGThing) March 8, 2020
– FCW alumnus Matthew Justice was inspired by A Future WWE: The FCW Story and decided to share pictures of his old name sheet from his days with the developmental territory. The multi-page list includes everything from Matt Hetfield and Jay Carter to Justice Vaughn, Layne Hawk and more:
This FCW documentary on the WWE network is really taking me back man…
I had to bust out my old notebook that I kept during my time in FCW.
Here’s my original list of name ideas that I had and submitted to the office 😅 pic.twitter.com/DMwNEOuTtw
— 𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖜 𝖏𝖚𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖈𝖊 (@ThrashJustice) March 9, 2020
